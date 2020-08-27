This is the fifth in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
Five years ago, my harvest was bountiful.
We had 10 different kinds of heirloom tomato plants, which yielded so many tomatoes that we still had them in December. We never knew real tomatoes until that year. The little pinkish red things you buy in the grocery store look like and smell like tomatoes, but do not even come close to tasting like authentic home-grown tomatoes.
That same year, we had bushels of pumpkins and squash; sweet, delicious strawberries; and tomatillos. We had so much squash that we had to give away a lot of it.
The zucchini seemed to grow overnight. Good thing we like zucchini! We went out into the garden every day to get our produce.
The first two years were hot, smokey, and perfect for growing things in Waterville.
The next few years yielded hardly anything. We had green beans, I remember, but it just never got hot enough to grow much else except potatoes. It seems we can grow potatoes very well here most any year.
This is the first year in a while that we have seen hope in the form of pumpkins. Every plant is somewhat stunted, but grow week yielded some gorgeous flowers.
The strawberry runners, if the wind will allow them to root, will quadruple our original five plantings from last year.
So it seems that even in Waterville there is feast and famine. There are those fallow years when the good earth takes a rest to make way for the feast years.