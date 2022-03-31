IMG_20220323_072805217 (1).jpg

Twenty little cuttings planted in upcycled coffee pods, sitting in an upcycled croissant container.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

I bought a $5 jade plant. It was very small. I could easily hold it in one hand. We were having warm, sunny days, but it was still cold at night, even in the hoophouse. So I dutifully took the plant outside to the warm, sunny porch each day after watering it, and brought it in before evening temperatures dropped. It would then spend the night on top of my electric fireplace heater. Within two weeks, it had tripled in size and I was able to take some trimmings - 20, to be exact.

I have coffee pods. I am always wondering what to do with them. They are my one treat I allow myself and the company does have a recycling program. However, finding a way to upcycle them gives me an additional pleasure, other than drinking - in my opinion - the best coffee ever. And, to be sure, I have done my due diligence in that matter.

IMG_20220323_072847907 (1).jpg

Many coffee pods can be recycled through the company or, better yet, upcycled by the consumer.

So before I do what I usually do and recycle my bag of pods, I thought of a variance in my habits that would spark the creativity of an already creative occurrence that happens in the propagation of plants. And jade plants are one of the simplest to propagate.

I took a mixture of about half potting soil and the other half sand. I covered the bottom of one of the larger plastic clamshell containers (this one had held croissants) in just plain sand, then pushed my coffee pods down into the moist sand. If you are familiar with coffee pods, you know the machine pokes holes in it for you when the coffee is made. All you have to do is peel the foil back, use a spoon to remove the coffee, rinse, and repeat until you have your new miniature planters.

I soaked the sand/soil mixture in water and filled each pod, then gently pushed each cutting into the mixture. I watered each one well until even the sand below became wet, closed up the clamshell, and put it in a sunny spot.

IMG_20220323_094518842 (1).jpg

The original propagator, the succulent jade plant - known for its beauty and easy maintenance - can grow quickly if given warmth and a sunny spot.

They have been sitting there, looking greener every day, hopefully developing roots. Then I can transplant them into bigger pots when the days and nights become warmer, and spring will have actually sprung.



