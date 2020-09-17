I have had an auspicious visitor to my garden! A green praying mantis was spotted in a small rhododendron bush.
I saw her climb out of "Rhoda" (yes, I name my plants) onto a pumpkin leaf to dry herself off after I obliviously gave her a shower. I was lucky enough to capture her in a photo. I'm calling it a her because I haven't seen her fly. Apparently, only the males fly.
She has a voracious appetite and I am hoping she is eating whatever likes to chew on my pumpkin plant leaves. Speaking of the pumpkins, they are finally getting babies after profusely putting out flowers. The fruits are set and growing! I hear the flowers are edible as well.
After researching the praying mantis, I found I had been spelling it incorrectly my whole life. I vaguely remember being told it was “preying.” It made sense because they are notorious for preying on all kinds of insects, good and bad, and evidently a new concern for scientists, the beloved hummingbird! Yes, a hummingbird!
I am glad I have only one praying mantis in my garden. The problem with too many is that they will eat whatever they can find, especially during their nymph stage. Think insatiable with the emphasis on ATE.
I always thought the praying mantis was a cute bug, but now that I know they are lean, green killing machines, I am just glad they are small. My imagination gets the best of me sometimes. I mean, what if they were human-sized?
OK, I won't go there, but it does remind me of when my children were small and they found a green (they do come in brown, too) praying mantis they immediately dubbed 'Erman, short for Herman. They left him on the bush outside of our window because it was better for him in order to survive. To be honest, I really didn't want a bug in the house. He stayed there a few days and the kids would stop by to see him. Come to think of it, he was probably a she.