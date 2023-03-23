According to the weather forecast, Waterville will have warmer days, but below freezing nights. The warmer sunny days are nice, and with the higher altitude of the Waterville Plateau, it is glorious to bask in its rays, even at 40°F.
Though, it certainly is relative. A warm sunny 40°F day has people running around in shorts with a T-shirt and vest. It feels so light to not have all the winter gear bulking you up. But, I remember in California 60°F was cause for shivering and jackets. Oh, how little did I know then and how much cold I would eventually endure.
But, the thaw is happening as I write this, albeit a slow thaw, thankfully. The dirt roads around Waterville seem somewhat more manageable this year, with more dry spots to maneuver around the mud potholes.
The garden seems slow to start waking up and I don't blame it. The cold nights keep the ground cold, so there are very few spots of green daring to peek out. Some parts are still not accessible due to snow piles, but I'm not in a rush. The old bones need a few more warm days to stop creaking and to get with the program ahead.
It looks like I do have access to the pea pots and their trellises, so I could go pop those seeds in the dirt really quick and get them growing.
The carrots from last year look like a green carpet already and must have been growing through winter. I will have to thin those out. Apparently, carrot sprouts are delicious, so I definitely will give those a try.
They say slow and steady wins the race and that is my plan this year. I will take it one day at a time, work on what I can each day and let mother nature do the rest.
