Thaw

This apple tree is thawing out nicely and thankfully there are no early buds. 

According to the weather forecast, Waterville will have warmer days, but below freezing nights. The warmer sunny days are nice, and with the higher altitude of the Waterville Plateau, it is glorious to bask in its rays, even at 40°F.

Though, it certainly is relative. A warm sunny 40°F day has people running around in shorts with a T-shirt and vest. It feels so light to not have all the winter gear bulking you up. But, I remember in California 60°F was cause for shivering and jackets. Oh, how little did I know then and how much cold I would eventually endure.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?