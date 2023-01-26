White bird of paradise

It looks very much like a banana tree, but this photo shows a white bird of paradise at The Kings Gardens Maui and it can be grown as a houseplant.

 Empire Press photo/Gloria Bond

When we first arrived for our tour at The Kings Gardens Maui, a giant plant stood there welcoming us. I assumed it was a banana plant, but I was incorrect. Our tour guide told us it was a white bird of paradise, or strelitzia nicolai. It is also called a wild banana, but it is definitely not edible. Although related to the banana plant, it does not grow bananas. The flowers turn into triangular seed capsules (which look like dried out mini-banana husks), but most often are propagated by cuttings or by dividing the clumps.

Waterville, or most of Washington state for that matter, doesn't stay warm enough to grow the white bird of paradise. It originated in South Africa in coastal forests so it needs plenty of sunshine and moisture and warmth.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?