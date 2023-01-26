When we first arrived for our tour at The Kings Gardens Maui, a giant plant stood there welcoming us. I assumed it was a banana plant, but I was incorrect. Our tour guide told us it was a white bird of paradise, or strelitzia nicolai. It is also called a wild banana, but it is definitely not edible. Although related to the banana plant, it does not grow bananas. The flowers turn into triangular seed capsules (which look like dried out mini-banana husks), but most often are propagated by cuttings or by dividing the clumps.
Waterville, or most of Washington state for that matter, doesn't stay warm enough to grow the white bird of paradise. It originated in South Africa in coastal forests so it needs plenty of sunshine and moisture and warmth.
Many people do grow them indoors for their beautiful arching fronds, and also in hopes of getting it to bloom. The blooms look very similar to the smaller, more popular orange-hued bird of paradise, but instead are white with a blue-black tongue.
Indoors, the white bird of paradise can grow 7-10 feet tall and will need a wide pot, as its clumps can spread to 6 feet. Under ideal conditions of direct sunlight (by a window), lots of water and care, the plant may bloom and live to the ripe old age of 20 years.
If you have a tall enough hoop house or a greenhouse that can be temperature controlled in the winter, it may be the perfect place to centerpiece a white bird of paradise. It would certainly be the talk of the town, and you may even be able to charge admission. But don't get all your hopes up in a whirl, because the white bird of paradise is very slow-growing. In perfect conditions, you may get a bloom in three to five years.
