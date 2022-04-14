Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I subscribe to a lot of gardening sites. One message said I must start now. It is time to start peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes for a good run this season. Hurry, hurry.

I have the hoophouse, so planting now is a bet I'm willing to make. It is a gamble, but what is there to lose? If the plants make it, I get a head start. If it's still too cold, or a drastic drop in temperature kills them, at least I tried. I can still plant again, and seed planting, I have found, is actually faster in the long run than buying starts at the store. It seems they have always gone into shock for a few weeks, delaying their growth.

Waterville weather needs acclimatizing to, for plants as well as people and pets. Do we Watervillian biologicals have a hardier constitution? Could be, but I know we endure not only a higher altitude, but a larger range of temperature fluctuations, even in the summer.

I really think the whole ordeal could just be avoided if we could keep those indeterminate tomato vines alive, year-after-year. Why not?

Some people use a large water-bin to "temperature control" their hoophouse. There are many ways to keep year-round growing temperatures without racking up a huge electric bill. Think about it: never having to start tomato plants again.

So this year, I made a resolution to use the dirt I already have, along with the appropriate recommended amendments necessary for the particular plants I'm growing. I am an experimental gardener, so if someone says "no,” the gears in my brain start moving and that lightbulb starts flashing above my head. I have to at least try. I either prove them right, or I end up with some locally grown, awesome tomatoes!



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?