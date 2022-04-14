It always amazes me to look at a tiny, seemingly insignificant seed. These indeterminate tomato seeds could grow into a vining plant that could literally last for years if kept in a temperate tropical environment from which they originate.
Having a hoophouse gives you plenty of time to start early with different types of experimentation. Varieties planted: Cherokee Purple, Italian Heirloom, and Big Daddy Hybrid.
Photo by Gloria Bond
For now, the seeds are planted in the hoophouse in biodegradable pots, sitting in the Dutch buckets they will soon inhabit as full-grown hydroponic plants.
Photo by Gloria Bond
It always amazes me to look at a tiny, seemingly insignificant seed. These indeterminate tomato seeds could grow into a vining plant that could literally last for years if kept in a temperate tropical environment from which they originate.
I subscribe to a lot of gardening sites. One message said I must start now. It is time to start peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes for a good run this season. Hurry, hurry.
I have the hoophouse, so planting now is a bet I'm willing to make. It is a gamble, but what is there to lose? If the plants make it, I get a head start. If it's still too cold, or a drastic drop in temperature kills them, at least I tried. I can still plant again, and seed planting, I have found, is actually faster in the long run than buying starts at the store. It seems they have always gone into shock for a few weeks, delaying their growth.
Waterville weather needs acclimatizing to, for plants as well as people and pets. Do we Watervillian biologicals have a hardier constitution? Could be, but I know we endure not only a higher altitude, but a larger range of temperature fluctuations, even in the summer.
I really think the whole ordeal could just be avoided if we could keep those indeterminate tomato vines alive, year-after-year. Why not?
Some people use a large water-bin to "temperature control" their hoophouse. There are many ways to keep year-round growing temperatures without racking up a huge electric bill. Think about it: never having to start tomato plants again.
So this year, I made a resolution to use the dirt I already have, along with the appropriate recommended amendments necessary for the particular plants I'm growing. I am an experimental gardener, so if someone says "no,” the gears in my brain start moving and that lightbulb starts flashing above my head. I have to at least try. I either prove them right, or I end up with some locally grown, awesome tomatoes!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.