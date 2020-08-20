This is the fourth in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
My first year gardening here in Waterville, 2014, was a prosperous one. Not as good as the following year, but still excellent for a beginner.
Everything was new to me, including Washington and the quiet, rural town called Waterville.
I found a place in that garden, underneath all the potatoes, that I called the secret garden. It could have been a home for nymphs and fairies, it was so magical a place.
Earthworms were a foot long, and huge, red robins guarded this new-to-me territory. It had been their domain and they fought valiantly for it, swooping down at me, trying to run me out of town. But I stayed. I screened in the porch and they were dismayed.
Now, we have come to a compromise. I let them play in my garden puddles and they have acquiesced their former domain.
It was in those early days, as I sat on the ground like a child playing in the sand, weeding and peering under each plant to pull weeds, that I found it. How I wish I had taken a picture worthy of its description, but you can see something like it in the many books published on the imagination of humans.
There before me were miniature mushrooms. Everything sparkled with water droplets, the earth damp and dark. I half expected a fairy to fly down and seat herself on a mushroom. I thought of the food growing beneath the regal plants, how one potato could feed a fairy for a month.
That first year was a wonderment to me. You put a seed in the ground and it seems like magic how it grows. Your reward for tending it are more of those same seeds plus delicious, edible foodstuff!