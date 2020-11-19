While researching if baby (aka unripened) pumpkins are edible, I found, to my amazement, a plethora of recipes and tips, and a large fan base of them online! Who knew? For some reason, in the back of my mind, I thought you couldn't eat them. I WAS WRONG!
We knew a storm was coming! It was still October, so why would the weather come and do this to my plans for my garden? I had anticipated at least a few more weeks for the pumpkins to continue ripening on the vine. There were at least six babies that had just popped out because of the mini "heatwave" (a period of 80° days and hot sunshine) after a few days of rain.
The action plan took effect! All the pumpkins were harvested, big and small alike, even the green ones. All the plants were pulled up and added to the mound of potato plants piled under the apple tree, which were piled on top of rotten apples. I know, it sounds disgusting, but that's a whole other story.
The garden is bare. But my kitchen is filled with yummies! Pumpkins, potatoes, and a surprise from our neighbors: bags of beautifully ripened tomatoes, a few anaheim chilis, and three amazing decorative pumpkins for our front porch steps.
I figured the green pumpkins would store like zucchini or summer squash, so I wanted to do something with them right away. A harvest soup! I put everything in a big pot and boiled it with a few spices. Now, I LOVE zucchini and I LOVE summer squash, BUT I have to tell you, green pumpkin takes squash to a whole new level!
I completely understand why a person would only plant pumpkins and never any other summer or winter squash. It's a twofer! You get the delicate, rich squash, then you get your dark orange, ripened pumpkins. I'll admit, I've gone a little pumpkin crazy this year, but can you blame me? They were my best and brightest crop this year. They were the star vegetable in my autumn stew and my harvest soup recipes. I just hope I don't forget to save some for pumpkin pie!