This is the first in a series of gardening columns by Gloria.
I have been trying new methods with my vegetable garden. I call it the “lazy man's water saver garden.” We have potatoes (in-ground and raised bed), pumpkins and strawberries. Amy Larsen gave us tomato, okra, marigold and serrano chili seedlings.
Method No. 1: We use a drill with a wide bit to put holes in the ground.
Method No. 2: We turn the plot over with a shovel, leaving weed roots exposed, and then tuck potatoes down in the crevices. Eventually, you see the potato plant popping up and can weed around it. The other plants (weeds) hold the soil together and keep the moisture in.
Method No. 3: Rows and mounds. Without clearing any vegetation, you dig the typical vegetable garden of rows, but then you plant in the furrow. Once the plants pop up, you weed as necessary, but try to leave vegetation on the mounds and surrounding area to hold the soil and keep moisture.
With all of these methods, it's important to only water your seedlings and not the other vegetation (weeds). Do a deep watering once or twice a week after your plantings appear and only when the plants droop a little. This allows the plants to develop deep, strong roots.
I'm not an expert — I just like trying new things.
We have a good amount of plants popping up, but I have had to lay down food grade diatomaceous earth. Some creature is munching on the pumpkin sprouts and just leaving the stems.
Weeds in Waterville are prolific, and we typically have an extremely short growing season. In the past, potatoes have done great, as well as strawberries, tomatoes and various squashes.