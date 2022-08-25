Purchase Access

Two-year reproduction cycle of a carrot seed

This photo shows tall, frilly carrot plants going to seed. 

Early last autumn, I planted carrot seeds. The carrots sprouted and overwintered, then popped up in early spring. I let them grow and grow until tall, frilly plants formed. Then they flowered, with beautiful white umbrella-shaped flowers that called all the pollinators to my yard.

Big, medium, small, and tiny little buzzers swarmed to the carrot flowers. You could hear that hum — you know the one — that strikes a little dread in your heart from a deep-seated survival place. A warning of ancestral memories. Memories of stinging bees being disturbed and the urge to run. But I stand curiously looking, too much in awe to run.



