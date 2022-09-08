Purchase Access

Salmonberry plants, shown here, are thriving even in the heat, but need watering every day or they start to turn brown.

I received my four salmonberry bushes in small 1 gallon pots early in April and popped them into filled 5 gallon buckets with local soil. Then I poked the buckets with a few drainage holes. The bushes weren't much more than a few spindly sticks, and sat there in shock doing nothing until a few months later.

They started getting a few buds and green leaves very slowly. I was sure to water them every day and when they looked like they were actual plants instead of sticks, I dug four holes where I wanted to put them, soaked the holes well, and transplanted them. They loved the spot I chose for them: an understory, allowing filtered sunlight to come through with only a few hours of direct sunlight in the late afternoon. As soon as they realized they could spread their roots, the plants really took off. The weather finally warmed up and they loved it.



