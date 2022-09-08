I received my four salmonberry bushes in small 1 gallon pots early in April and popped them into filled 5 gallon buckets with local soil. Then I poked the buckets with a few drainage holes. The bushes weren't much more than a few spindly sticks, and sat there in shock doing nothing until a few months later.
They started getting a few buds and green leaves very slowly. I was sure to water them every day and when they looked like they were actual plants instead of sticks, I dug four holes where I wanted to put them, soaked the holes well, and transplanted them. They loved the spot I chose for them: an understory, allowing filtered sunlight to come through with only a few hours of direct sunlight in the late afternoon. As soon as they realized they could spread their roots, the plants really took off. The weather finally warmed up and they loved it.
They became model salmonberry bushes, healthy specimens practically glowing with new green leaves, until the heat wave.
The heat wave dried some of their leaves until they turned brown. I had to water them twice a day at times. Salmonberries grow along river banks and wetlands, and need well-drained, but constantly moist, soil.
I remembered my ollas I used at the community garden and a lightbulb appeared over my head. I would use the ollas for the salmonberries! The ollas needed a little repair work at the seams before I could use them. Having that water available for the plants at all times would allow their roots to encircle the unglazed clay pots for easy water access.
Salmonberries are related to cloudberries and some people consider them the same. They taste similar, with a tart flavor. Cloudberries grow in the Arctic and subarctic regions of the north temperate zone and are not bushes, but stay low to the ground, much like strawberries.
We still have some hot weather ahead of us, so hopefully there will be some time for the salmonberries to establish their root systems around the new ollas before winter hits. That will help with their growth next year, and then beautiful purple flowers should start appearing the following year before our first chance of tasting the mouthwatering native salmonberry.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone