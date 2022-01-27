IMG_20210802_084700770_HDR.jpg

The cornflower comes in many colors and is known by many names. It originated in Eurasia and is now considered a wild flower in many parts of the USA.

 Photo by Gloria Bond

I remember talking to my dad about gardening and farming quite often, and one thing I remember him talking about was a really tasty plant that grew in the cornfields. He said they would run through the cornfields picking it and eating it, and pulling it up to take home to their mother so that she could cook with it. He said he didn't remember the name of it, but chances are it was the cornflower, since that is how it got its name: by being a "weed" in the cornfields.

The cornflower is a recent newcomer to our country in the overall timeline of history. It came over from Europe during colonial times, and has spread far and wide to beautify meadows and waysides with its "cornflower blue.”

Also known as the bachelor button, it is considered a welcome plant in the garden setting, luring pollinators and florists alike. Florists love using the bachelor button in bouquets because they last a long time in a vase. It is often used in children's gardening since they are easy to grow and maintain, though may be susceptible to powdery mildew if the weather turns humid. They do require staking, or propping with a tomato cage or a peony support frame, since they can turn gangly further into their growing season.

IMG_20210802_085212196.jpg

A single cornflower, aka bachelor button, peeks out from the green leaves of a ground cherry at the Waterville Community Garden.

I have never grown cornflowers, but I have always loved the color. I remember coloring in coloring books with that particular color of crayon when I was young, never really stopping to think about the connection to corn. I mean, corn has a flower, but it's called a tassel or silk, so how does a "blue cornflower" fit in? All I know is I liked the color and the name, but now I know the connection!

