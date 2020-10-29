Waterville School has a long tradition of holding a Halloween parade on Main Street. Students dress in their costumes and parade through Waterville’s main business district, receiving cheers and treats from representatives of local businesses.
This year the tradition will be different, but no less memorable for the children who take part.
The Halloween Drive-Thru parade is scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. Students will need to come in vehicles and will drive the parade route along Birch Street, down Rainier Street, and through the Waterville Cemetery.
Local businesses will have booths set up along the way for students to show off their costumes and collect Halloween candy. The representatives from the participating businesses will be wearing masks and gloves as they pass out the candy. Social distancing will be maintained.
There will also be a booth for children to have their photos taken, and there will be surprises along the way, according to Waterville School superintendent Tabatha Mires.
Mires said school staff members are looking forward to seeing the children and their families at the event.
The parade is for children of all ages, from babies and preschoolers, up to high school students.