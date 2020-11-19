Residents should keep their vehicles locked and avoid leaving valuable items in visible spots in the vehicles.
This was the take-home from a conversation with Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris during the Nov. 2 Waterville Town Council meeting concerning a recent string of vehicle prowls in town. Morris said there have been eight-vehicle prowls in town this year and five of these occurred over a span of several days in mid-October.
Prowlers generally will leave locked vehicles alone, especially if there is nothing of value visible in the vehicle, Morris said.
Morris also updated the council on developments in the sheriff’s office. He said the office is currently understaffed. He said he had recently interviewed three candidates for lateral transfers with other departments, and hoped that these candidates could be hired on.
Council members and Morris also discussed recent incidences of people burning within town limits. No burning is allowed in Waterville, except for barbecues to cook food.
Council members and town staff discussed how they may get the word out to more residents that burning is prohibited in town.
In other matters, Mayor Jill Thompson suggested the idea of providing an incentive of $250 per month for each employee that holds water or sewer certifications. Employees could be compensated an extra $500 per month for holding both certifications. Thompson said that Marty Ramin is the only employee that holds both certifications and the town may want to encourage the other employees to go through the certification process. Thompson said she believes the funding for the increase could come from the water and sewer funds.
The council voted unanimously to approve the incentives as Thompson had suggested effective Jan. 1.
The council approved an animal control contract renewal with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. The contract reflects a 2% increase per year over the three-year contract period. The contract amount this year is $11,176.
The council had divided opinions over a livestock permit for Corinne Biggar for one horse owned by Heidi Black. Council members Mike Davies and Joyce Huber wanted to request more information about the number of animals on the property and the size of the pasture area. Council members Jammie Peterson, Loyd Smith, and Cody Preugschat did not believe the property could be near capacity, given its large size. The permit was approved.
A new permit was also approved for Monty and Heidi Black for six chickens.
The council postponed the Ad Valorem Tax and Ordinance and Preliminary Budget public hearings until the Nov. 16 meeting. This was because the town had not yet received information on state assessed valuations. The council accordingly postponed the final budget hearing until the Dec. 7 meeting. The public hearing and consideration of the 2020 amended budget was also set for Dec. 7.
Thompson reported that the buyer of the Kope properties, the Plain Holding Company, has been making good progress in cleaning the properties up.
Thompson said that the Kope Estate has already reimbursed the town for the expenses incurred in excavating the fire site at Kopey’s Garage and installing fencing. It has also paid utility delinquencies that were in effect for the properties owned by the estate.
Town attorney Steve Smith reported that he had recently attended a cybersecurity tabletop exercise. He strongly urged the town to develop and practice a cybersecurity plan and to make sure that its insurance covers cybersecurity incidents.
Link Transit board member Joyce Huber reported that the board continues to receive reports of strong ridership. Link has hired a company to evaluate its system in order to determine what changes, expansions, and adjustments would be most beneficial. The board has voted to hold off on re-establishing bus fares until this evaluation process is completed. The board had voted at a previous meeting to extend the no-fare policy at least through the end of this year.
Thompson reported that the Tree & Park Board is planning to put out a community survey within the next few months. The board is also working on dividing the town into sections and surveying the trees in each section.
She reported that the Historic Preservation Commission was currently performing a survey of the town to determine what properties might be eligible for the historic registry.
The town’s current building inspector, Frank Spaun, has announced that he will retire at the end of this year. Thompson said that a local contractor, Ryan Ashley, appears to be interested in filling the position and will receive training.