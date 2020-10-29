A possible reimbursement from the CARES fund of up to $52,325 got Mayor Jill Thompson and council members brainstorming during the Oct. 19 town council meeting.
The amount increased $17,000 from the previous contract offered to the town.
The money needs to be a reimbursement for actual expenses related to the coronavirus.
The mayor and council members don’t want to turn that money down and are looking for a way in which they could use it.
Thompson said she has heard that some towns have devised a system of creating their own currency that can be used at only local businesses and then giving the currency out to residents. Thomspon suggested the town could also devise a rebate on utility payments that can only be used at local businesses. In this way, the town could use the money to bolster local businesses during this difficult time.
Thompson said that the Department of Commerce has not yet set an end date for spending the money, so there is some time to think.
The council unanimously approved the amended contract.
Another brainstorming issue is to define the five most important reasons to come to Waterville. The Cascade Loop Byway Project is looking to expand the Cascade Loop concept to enhance tourism to communities that lie on diversions to the loop. The group will send a photographer to town to take photos of the top five reasons to come and these will be placed on the website and in the group’s printed magazine at no cost to the town.
Thompson said she will be happy to get suggestions. Some ideas floated at the meeting were the barn quilts, the Dr. Pierce barn, the Vista House at Badger Mountain, and the Douglas County Museum.
In other matters, pet owners can expect animal licensing and livestock permit fees to increase—probably by about $10 per year. Late fees will probably increase even more, going from $5 to $35.
Sergeant Ian Mallory of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Animal Care and Control department was present at the meeting and discussed certain animal control issues with the mayor and town council members.
The town spends about $10,000 on its annual animal control contract with the humane society. It only collects $3,000 in fees. Thompson said she doesn’t expect to collect the whole contract amount in fees, but it would be nice to come a little closer.
Mallory said Waterville’s fees are lower than many other towns and cities in the area.
The group decided to increase the late fee by a larger amount because they want people to be motivated to pay their fees on time.
The increases will be written into an ordinance and voted on at the next meeting.
The council discussed increasing fines for having a dog-at-large or an unlicensed dog. They decided not to increase these fines.
It was discussed when a dog is reported running at large, it is usually already contained by the time animal control is able to respond to a report. Mallory said the agency can issue citations with a photo of the incident and a witness statement.
The council voted to renew the animal contract with the humane society.
A new livestock permit was issued for Jesse and Kim Stone for 10 chickens.
The Ad Valorem Tax and Ordinance and the preliminary 2021 budget will come to vote at the Nov. 2 meeting following a public hearing. The ad valorem tax is the legally allowed amount of increase in property tax that the town is able to claim each year. It is set at a maximum of an additional 1% over the regular tax levy of the previous year.
On Nov. 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a public hearing to consider proposals on changing the blocks adjacent to Kopey’s Auto Court from R-1 to R-2. The change has been requested by a buyer who wants to remodel the building into a multi-family housing unit.
Thompson reported the Chelan-Douglas Health District had heard a presentation about some of the benefits of needle exchange programs at its most recent meeting. Thompson said the programs tend to decrease the number of needles discarded in public places and research has shown when the programs are in place addicts are more likely to enter drug cessation therapy.
Thompson reported an increase in coronavirus incidents in the two-county area. As always during the pandemic, she encouraged everyone to wear masks and social distance when out in public.
The Park and Tree Board is still looking for several more members. Those interested should contact town hall. The board is working on creating a park survey to help it learn what changes residents are hoping for in the parks.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and will be held via Zoom. For more information see the town website.