Manning the Map & Information table is (front) Lisa Davies with her sister, Judy Fisher, who is all the way from Mt. Vernon. Head Librarian Amy Larsen and Link Transit Transportation Options Specialist, Jessica Huerta, are engaged in discussion behind.
EMT Addie Tonseth and fellow volunteers serving hot dogs and chips for donations to the Waterville Ambulance Fund for a much-needed building. The town of Waterville has donated a plot of land next to the Recycling Center, and they need about $100,000.
Photo by Gloria Bond
Friends of the Library Book Sale to support summer library programs made over $100 today, with Head Librarian Amy Larsen running point at both the library sale and with Link Transit across the street.
Waterville didn't let a little rain stop its Community-Wide Garage Sale this past Saturday.
While there were over 25 home garage sales - Empire Press Correspondent Owen Drew included - there was also some serious fundraising going on, supporting the following:
The Shocker Cheer Squad
The Girls Shocker Basketball Team
The Waterville Ambulance Fund
Friends of the Waterville Library
Link Transit, an important function for the town of Waterville, made an appearance on Main Street, stating that they are hiring coach operators at $23 an hour. Transportation Options Specialist Jessica Huerta added that they will also have a new Vanpool Program for groups of people to go directly where they need to go without waiting for buses. For more information, go to: http://www.linktransit.com
The Waterville Ambulance Fund is raising money for a new station house since they had to move from their old building due to a sale. According to EMT Addie Tonseth, they are in an airplane hangar at the Waterville Airport currently.
"We need a home. We have supplies and equipment that need temperature control that the land and some monies have been donated, but they still need additional donations. "It takes 45 minutes for Ballard [Ambulance] to get here," Tonseth stated.
The Shocker Cheer Squad and Girls Shocker Basketball Team are both raising money to go to summer camps. Contact the Waterville School to donate: (509) 745-8584
The Friends of the Waterville Library have a "Never Ending Book Sale" going on all the time. Be sure to stop by to donate your used books and purchase gently used books for a small donation.
"It's lovely to see all the local community involved!" Head Librarian Amy Larsen comments. "True to form, early birds had fun!"
