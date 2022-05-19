Purchase Access

Waterville didn't let a little rain stop its Community-Wide Garage Sale this past Saturday.

While there were over 25 home garage sales - Empire Press Correspondent Owen Drew included - there was also some serious fundraising going on, supporting the following:

The Shocker Cheer Squad

The Girls Shocker Basketball Team

The Waterville Ambulance Fund

Friends of the Waterville Library

Link Transit, an important function for the town of Waterville, made an appearance on Main Street, stating that they are hiring coach operators at $23 an hour. Transportation Options Specialist Jessica Huerta added that they will also have a new Vanpool Program for groups of people to go directly where they need to go without waiting for buses. For more information, go to: http://www.linktransit.com

The Waterville Ambulance Fund is raising money for a new station house since they had to move from their old building due to a sale. According to EMT Addie Tonseth, they are in an airplane hangar at the Waterville Airport currently.

"We need a home. We have supplies and equipment that need temperature control that the land and some monies have been donated, but they still need additional donations. "It takes 45 minutes for Ballard [Ambulance] to get here," Tonseth stated.

The Shocker Cheer Squad and Girls Shocker Basketball Team are both raising money to go to summer camps. Contact the Waterville School to donate: (509) 745-8584

The Friends of the Waterville Library have a "Never Ending Book Sale" going on all the time. Be sure to stop by to donate your used books and purchase gently used books for a small donation.

"It's lovely to see all the local community involved!" Head Librarian Amy Larsen comments. "True to form, early birds had fun!"



