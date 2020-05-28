NCW — South Douglas Conservation District will hold its fourth annual chipping day June 10.
Guidelines are available at southdouglascd.org and you must register by June 3.
“Landowners from Waterville down to Rock Island have reduced fire danger around their homes as the piles that were ready to be chipped were reduced to mulch and chips,” said the district’s coordinator, Carol Cowling. “This program is intended to create a defensible space around homes and outbuildings in case of fire.”
Cowling said chips will be left with residents and can be used for mulch or walkways. Some landowners have hauled chips down to the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center in Wenatchee.
Call Cowling at 745-9160 for more information, or to be sure you are on the current list.