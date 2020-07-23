Olivia Smoke has participated in the NCW Fair with animal projects for the past five years.
The 14-year-old Waterville resident started out showing rabbits, moved on to goats and a hog, and is raising a steer this year. She said the fair is something she looks forward to all year and was disappointed to learn it was canceled this year.
However, she’s still putting her steer up for auction; the fair is holding a virtual livestock sale Aug. 26-28.
Olivia will be joined by three of her siblings: Austin, 13, will be selling a hog; and Abbie, 11, and Owen, 9, will be selling goats. The children are part of the Waterville 4-H Club.
Their mother, Jessica Smoke, said it was hard for the children to hear there wouldn’t be a fair or live auction. However, many benefits of 4-H remain even during the pandemic.
“They’ve still learned about their animals and had the whole experience of raising them,” Jessica Smoke said.
She said the experience teaches them personal responsibility, since they are the ones to provide all of the daily care for their animals.
It also gives them experience in managing money. Smoke said she and her husband Jeff bought each child their first animal and paid for the first year’s expenses. The children then use proceeds from the livestock auction to buy their next animal and pay for its expenses.
Olivia Smoke said that in each livestock auction she has earned enough to pay for her next project, plus some extra spending money to use throughout the year.
The years in 4-H and experiences raising animals have directed Olivia’s aspirations to a career involving animals. She enjoys learning about all kinds of domestic animals, but likes cows the best.
Austin Smoke said he is interested in being a farmer, at least for part of his career life. He especially appreciates the chance 4-H has given him to learn about managing money.
“I really like the experience and the skills it gives you and it’s a lot of fun,” he said.
Like Olivia, Austin was disappointed that the fair and live auction were canceled, but he is happy that there will be a virtual auction.
“It’s going to be different, but I still get to finish my project, so that’s nice,” he said.
Jeff Smoke said 4-H gives the children a chance to commit to something and see it through. They compete to do the best they can with their projects, while at the same time supporting and encouraging others in the group to do their best. There is a strong sense of community within the group and also larger connections built with kids in other 4-H groups that they see once a year at the fair.
One important aspect of the livestock auction is that you have to meet certain criteria to participate, Jeff Smoke said. The project animal needs to be healthy and within weight range to qualify.
He said when his children learned that the fair was canceled, he could see they had a feeling that the hard work they had put in so far was for nothing. The virtual livestock auction helped bring back their motivation.
“From the kids’ standpoint, that gives them the finality,” he said.
Smoke said he is overwhelmed each year by the support the community gives to the children at the livestock auction. It shows a strong sense of commitment to these kids and to the future of agriculture.
He said he is also grateful for the hard work the fair puts into the livestock auction and their going above and beyond to put on the virtual sale this year.
“That just speaks volumes to their support and their partnerships with kids and agriculture,” he said.