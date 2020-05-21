Waterville School seniors will not have the chance to walk across the gym stage to be awarded their diplomas.
They will not be able to dance at this year’s prom or present senior projects to a roomful of friends and family members.
However, they are getting some special surprises unique to the class of 2020.
One of these perks came May 13 when seniors went to the school one at a time to collect their caps and gowns, along with a wrapped gift, and then drove up Main Street past banners hung in their honor. Family members, teachers and townspeople cheered as they passed.
They then drove to Whitley Fuel and back up Main Street, where each was given an ice cream cone courtesy of Pioneer Park Deli.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires said Waterville has a tradition of having the seniors walk through the elementary school hallways after picking up their caps and gowns. This year that tradition had to be revised, and the cruise was the solution. She said the banners were something special done for this class given the circumstances.
The wrapped gift was a laptop computer for each student. Mires said they were secured by the Communities in Schools program through a donation.
“It was a great surprise to be able to give to them,” she said.
All of the students had completed their senior projects, which were done by video this year. Mires said the senior project requires students to answer three questions: “Who am I?” “How did I get here?” and “Where am I going?”
The project is designed to get students to think about their journey toward graduation and the lessons they have learned. It is also designed to provide practice in articulating skills and goals, which will be helpful for future job interviews.
Mires said the projects will be shared with the community through websites and social media.
The graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for June 5. Mires said the district is still in the process of figuring out what may be possible based on state and Chelan-Douglas Health District guidelines.
“We will continue to do our best to make it special and memorable for them,” she said.