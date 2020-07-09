There are still lots of unknowns about the 2020-21 school year, but some things are clear.
Students and staff will need to stay 6 feet apart from one another, and everyone will need to wear masks when meeting in person.
“That’s the starting point for everything,” said Superintendent Tabatha Mires.
These guidelines have come down from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and Department of Health.
Mires encourages all stakeholders to watch a video by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal that is posted on the Waterville Shockers Facebook page. It gives an idea of the parameters the school is working with in developing a plan for this fall.
How the details will work for Waterville School is the work of the Waterville Reopen Committee, made up of parents, students and staff. The committee also got feedback from parents and students through a survey conducted the first week of July.
Mires said the committee will meet mid-July to discuss the opinions received in the survey and options that might be workable for Waterville based on the school population and classroom space available. The goal is to maximize in-person instruction while protecting everyone’s safety.
“We are moving thoughtfully and carefully forward so that we can determine the best plan for Waterville students and staff,” she said.
Mires said the committee is trying to avoid jumping into decisions that may later need to be changed due to the evolving situation or state mandates. She anticipates it will have a plan by the end of July or beginning of August.