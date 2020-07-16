Douglas and Chelan counties are stalled at Phase 1.5 of the state reopening plan until COVID-19 cases can be brought down to less than 150 over a two-week period.
Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson, member of the Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health, reported the situation during the July 6 Town Council meeting.
Thompson said the board had been ready to apply to enter Phase 3 until a recent resurgence in cases. According to the Wenatchee World tally, 313 new cases were reported during the first week of July — the highest number of new cases thus far for a one-week period.
The Confluence Health Intensive Care Unit is near capacity, Thompson said. Confluence Health leadership is watching the situation closely and is nearing the point where elective procedures would need to be postponed again.
The ICU also serves Okanogan County and parts of Grant County.
Thompson said the Health District has its application for Phase 2 ready and will submit it as soon as the numbers are controlled.
“If people will take that care, we can hopefully get on top of this again,” she said.
She said the Board of Health’s main message is that masking up is the way to continue the process of reopening the economy. Everyone should be wearing face coverings in any public indoor setting, and outdoors where keeping a distance of 6 feet apart is not possible.
Thompson said she wants to send out the message that the virus is still there, still contagious, and wearing face coverings is about protecting everyone.