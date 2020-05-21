A statewide flood of fraudulent unemployment claims has hit many Douglas County residents —especially local school district employees.
The first in the string of cases was reported by an Eastmont School District employee on April 30. Other Eastmont employees were affected in a flood of cases that had affected 90 employees by May 15, according to Vicki Trainor, executive director of human resources for the school district.
Employees from other school districts have also been affected, including Waterville, Mansfield, Bridgeport, Brewster, Entiat and Wenatchee.
The sheriff’s office also received reports from an employee of Douglas County and an employee of Coca-Cola Bottling Co.
“I think everybody needs to be concerned about it,” Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose said.
Groseclose said it is hard to say how imposters are obtaining Social Security numbers and other information belonging to employees.
Trainor said Eastmont School District has put together a sheet for employees that have been affected with a list of tasks that need to be done to address the situation.
Victims need to report the incident to credit bureaus, local law enforcement, the Employment Security Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS. They also need to notify their banks and credit card companies to be on the lookout for suspicious account activity.
“It’s a true hardship,” Trainor said in terms of the impact to employees.
Trainor said she does not know how Social Security numbers are being accessed. She said the human resources department is sending out information to employees on a daily basis in order to help them address the issue or protect themselves if they have not yet been affected.
Groseclose said the sheriff’s office is advising people to follow advice sent out to Douglas County employees by Human Resources Officer Dayna Prewitt.
If an individual establishes an account with the Employment Security Department, his or her Social Security number will be tied to the personal email and PIN used to create the account. No one else will be able to use that Social Security number to file a claim.
If the system gives a message saying the Social Security number is already linked to an account, the person registering will be alerted to possible fraudulent activity and can submit a fraud report.
The address to establish an account is bit.ly/2z1kKmN and the address to report fraud is bit.ly/3dVBPgy.