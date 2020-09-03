Fall youth baseball has become the latest casualty of COVID-19.
The NCW Fall Ball Association announced the cancellation of the season on Facebook. The East Wenatchee league served as a possible sporting alternative to Waterville children, as youth football had already been canceled for the fall.
Josh Barnes with Waterville Youth Sports said if local parents are interested, there may be options for a Waterville team to join sports leagues in Idaho, which have been much less restricted by their state’s response to the current outbreak. He conceded that it would require more travel time to sporting events and that it would be difficult to find a location where Waterville youth teams could practice, as local facilities are still shut down.
“I think the opportunities for kids to play sports and work on their skills are out there,” he said. “Parents just need to get creative in looking for them.”
The next possible local youth sports league will be basketball for both girls and boys, which normally begins near the end of fall.
Updates can be found on the Waterville Youth Sports Facebook page.