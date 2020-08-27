Mansfield School will follow a hybrid model for learning when students return Wednesday.
In a letter last week to school families, Principal Ricardo Garcia said small groups of elementary and high-risk secondary students will be able to attend school two shortened days a week. Other secondary students will start remotely; those needing to come in will be notified.
Families that prefer a distance-only option should contact the district.
Students must be screened for COVID-19 at home before attending school each day and return a form with a parent’s signature. If students show symptoms not attributable to another condition, they should not be sent to school and parents should contact the district for more information.
Students in high need will be placed in small cohorts, with a maximum of six students in each group.
“We will have groups coming to the school for a shortened day on Mondays and Tuesdays and Thursdays and Fridays,” Garcia said in the letter. “Wednesdays would be used as a day to deep clean the classrooms between the different cohorts. All cohorts will eat meals in their classroom in order to minimize movement.”
Secondary students — junior through senior high — will remain in the same classroom all day.
Pre-K Cohort 1 will attend class from 8:10 to 10:10 a.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and Pre-K Cohort 2 will attend from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. the same days.
Kindergarten, first, third, sixth and Secondary Cohort 1 will attend school from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays. Second, fourth, fifth and Secondary Cohort 2 will follow the same schedule, but on Thursdays and Fridays.
Transportation will have two routes with no more than six students per bus. Students will be assigned seats and will be separated by a seat in between unless they are in the same household.