The Waterville Cemetery is planning a Memorial Day observance that respects social distancing requirements.
The ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the cemetery and will be livestreamed on Facebook.
According to Jim Bone, one of the event coordinators, plans are for a simple flag raising ceremony, a gun salute and “Taps.” There will be no gathering around the mausoleum as is traditional, but participants are asked to either stay in their vehicles or remain at a safe distance from others.
Those desiring to enter the mausoleum may do so one family at a time, according to the cemetery Facebook page.
The Facebook page said a limited number of volunteers and staff will decorate the cemetery with flags Friday.
The cemetery offices and restrooms will be closed during the event.