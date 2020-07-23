This year 4-H and FFA members won’t gather around the NCW Fair barns, dressed in uniforms or their best western clothes.
They won’t make finishing touches on their animals’ appearances as they await their turn in the arena. They won’t guide their animals through fencing and then walk them around the arena to show them at their best. They won’t be watched by parents, friends and community members on crowded bleachers to the side.
In short, the fair’s pivotal livestock show will not take place in person this year. Yet, the livestock sale will be held virtually from Aug. 26-28.
Each eligible 4-H or FFA member will be able to sell one animal in the auction. They will be issued ear tags and will submit a photo of themselves with their animal to be posted on the virtual auction. They will weigh the animals themselves and send this information into the fair office.
Jacob Barth of Yarbo Auction Company, last year’s live auctioneer, will facilitate the sale. Links will be available on the NCW Fair website and Facebook page.
Those who have previously made purchases from the livestock sale will be given information on how to register as a bidder prior to this year’s event. Those who have not purchased before should see the Yarbo Auction Company website for information on how to register. The fair will also post buyer instructions and FAQs on its website soon.
Usually animals are sold by the pound at the livestock sale, but this year they will be sold by the head.
Transfers of animals to packers or custom meat companies will be done Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds with social distancing guidelines in place. Purchasers who want live animals will need to make private arrangements to pick them up from the sellers.
Fair board member and livestock clerk Ann Whitehall said one of the main factors in the decision to hold a virtual livestock sale was the need for FFA and 4-H members to be able to unload this year’s projects. Whitehall explained that unlike chickens or rabbits, which could be held until the following year, larger meat animals need to be sold and butchered when they reach their prime.
Whitehall said it costs over $2,000 to raise beef, nearly $500 for swine and sheep, and over $300 for goats.
Auction proceeds help with those expenses and to finance next year’s projects. Whitehall said people not purchasing animals can donate to support the youth, and that extra money often goes toward college funds.
Whitehall said the 2019 livestock sale was the biggest yet, yielding almost $292,000 for participants, with over $82,000 coming from extra donations. There were 172 youth participants.
The biggest initial concern in organizing the livestock sale was finding a packer to pick up animals buyers didn’t actually want, Whitehall said. Organizers also needed to connect with custom butcher shops to make sure they were still willing to butcher animals for those that did want the meat.
Whitehall said the virtual livestock sale will be more expensive for the fair to conduct than the live sale, so it was important to make sure that there would be solid participation. Organizers polled the local FFA and 4-H groups to get an idea of how many would be interested, and by July 20, had received 128 registrations.
Donation add-ons will be part of the virtual sale, with forms available at the fair website or office.