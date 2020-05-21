The NCW Fair management, with approval from the Douglas County Commission, has decided to cancel the Bull Bash scheduled for July 3.
Fair Manager Carolyn Morley said the state’s current reopening plan would not allow for the event, which was expected to attract between 2,500 and 3,000 people.
Even if for some reason the event were permitted, the number of precautions that would need to be in place would probably be prohibitive.
“We had to make the decision as early as possible because so much of the planning and prep goes into the event many months ahead of time,” Morley said. “We can’t spend money advertising an event that isn’t going to happen.”
Morley said the fair is planning to start the tradition of the Bull Bash in 2021.
The Friends of the NCW Fair Crab Feed, Prime Rib Dinner and Auction originally scheduled for March 14 will also not be rescheduled this year. The organization had originally hoped to hold the event in June.
Morley said the decision was made based on the state’s reopening timeline and the difficulty in getting crab later in the summer and fall.
According to Morley, the commissioners, fair management and fair board hope to make a decision regarding this year’s NCW Fair sometime in June. The fair is currently scheduled for Aug. 27-30.
“We hope to be able to have some type of event,” Morley said. “It may look different than it ever has, but providing an avenue for our youth to show/sell their animals is really a big priority for us.”