With the coronavirus pandemic not slowing down in Washington, many in the Orondo community are wondering how school will operate this coming semester.
From Aug. 24-26, parents and students will receive an invitation for a drive-up orientation where they will meet with teachers and staff, receive academic supplies and discuss the 2020-21 school year.
Then on Aug. 27, students will begin the semester entirely online via their school-assigned iPads, pre-loaded with information on any questions parents might have. Families will also be given an option to have a SIM card inserted into the iPad in case their home does not have internet access.
The school district has posted a four-tier plan in both English and Spanish on its website about how it will operate and gradually open with advice from the local health department.
In Tier 1, all Orondo students will start remotely, but those at academic risk can have tutors come to their home and provide help in their yard. Tier 1.5 is where students who are at high academic risk can receive tutoring at school in groups of five or less, a few times a week.
Tier 2 will have students in kindergarten and first grade meet at school Monday through Wednesday and online Thursday and Friday. Second through eighth grade will meet remotely.
In Tier 3 kindergarten and first grade will meet at school the entire week. For other grades, students at academic risk (Group A) will meet on site Monday through Wednesday and remotely Thursday and Friday, while those not at academic risk (Group B) will learn remotely the whole week.
When the school reaches Tier 4, all students can return to school, with Group A on Monday through Wednesday and Group B on Thursday and Friday.
Principal Lance Young said one challenge the school might face this year is getting approval from the state on continuing to deliver school meals and academic supplies to students around the area. The school has been doing this since the spring semester, since most students in the area live remotely.
Another challenge is getting approval from local health officials to have tutors work with students in their yards.
“We want students to return as soon as possible, but safely as possible in accordance to health officials,” interim Superintendent Steve McKenna said.