WENATCHEE — Pybus Public Market will offer free virtual Pybus University classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 8 through Dec. 1.
For class details and registration, visit wwrld.us/3lyYd42.
Local volunteers with an interest and aptitude in each subject lead the classes, and people can register for as many as they like. There will be no class Nov. 24.
Topics include health, crafts, youth development, poetry, Day of the Dead, gardening, survival tools and climate change.
“In times like these, there is something beautiful about people coming together to share their knowledge and expertise to give something back to our community,” coordinator Mary Henson said in a news release. “Our goal in providing these classes to the community is to guide you to learn something new and grow in knowledge.”