The housing market in Chelan and Douglas counties has turned out to be a surprising source of good news in 2020 for locals looking to sell their homes.
“This market is nuts,” said Lane Etheridge, a realtor with Augustedge Real Estate.
Etheridge has found himself busier than ever and loving every minute of it. He says 98% of homes in Chelan and Douglas counties listed in the $250,000 to $450,000 range are selling at or above the listed price.
“The biggest thing I see is a huge influx of people coming into the area,” Etheridge observed.
He noted that bigger tech companies on the west side of the state, such as Facebook and Google, began releasing employees to work from home with the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, many companies have realized they are saving money by allowing for remote work and are making positions permanently remote, allowing employees to work from anywhere with an internet connection.
As a result, employees began to look for areas with a lower cost of living. They quickly found this area of the state fit that description while offering a more relaxed pace of life.
Etheridge said the average buyer moving into the area from the west side is 29 years old with a salary of $249,000 per year, leading to significant competition for bidding on homes for sale.
Meanwhile, with houses being purchased so quickly, the supply of available homes is lower than average, further driving up the cost of homes in the two counties. In its Sept. 11 market report, Zillow notes that a typical home is valued at $366,542 in Chelan County and $347,224 in Douglas County, up 5.6% and 4.4%, respectively, over the last year.
For local buyers who feel they cannot compete with those moving in from out of the area, all is not lost. Etheridge said tech employers have begun to notice that their workers are moving out of high-cost cities and will begin making cost-of-living adjustments. In the long run, moves like this will lead to local buyers having more comparable salaries to tech workers moving into the area, allowing them to better compete for homes in the two counties.