Stacey Biram’s first day teaching the new Waterville Wonders class started much as expected, by welcoming her preschool students and sharing in the enthusiasm of their first day of school. Then, things started to differ from a normal first day.
Instead of asking the kids to quiet down and listen, she taught the adults helping each student remotely how to work the mute button on Google Classroom. She then used the record feature so students who could not attend live sessions were able to view the lessons later in the day.
It quickly became clear that a school year starting with remote instruction will involve learning by everyone involved.
Orondo School District began its new school year on Aug. 27, followed by Waterville School District on Aug. 31. While local teachers understood ahead of time that things would be different this year, they also all agreed that they were excited to see their students one way or another.
“I’m so happy to see the kids,” Biram said. “It brightens my day.”
Teachers are already noticing that after a summer of making improvements to the online model, students have been showing up at a comparable rate to in-person school.
Waterville art teacher Rebecca I’Anson and math teacher Doug Malone attribute this to being able to take attendance and grade work this year. They both found it challenging last year to get students to show up to online classes, as teachers were unable to lower students’ grades for subpar performances.
They recognize now that students are a little more familiar with online schooling and are being held accountable for attending class along with completing their work, they are rising to meet these expectations.
Both Waterville and Orondo teachers believe last year’s experiences, along with the proactivity by their administrations and collaboration among staff, are a big reason why the districts have been able to make the first week of school work better than it did in the spring. However, as is to be expected with such a big change in how school is being taught, issues still arose.
“You don’t know what you don’t know until you actually do it,” said Michelle Marden, a second-grade teacher in Orondo.
Within the first couple of days of school, Orondo students became unable to log on to the platform they were using. Staff discovered that every computer needed to run an update for the online platform, and a video showing how to do this was sent to all parents.
However, students who were issued SIM cards will have to send their computers to school on the bus or go to the school parking lot to run the update, both of which will cost the students some learning time. Staff is trying to figure out how to prevent or lessen the impact on learning whenever students’ computers need another update.
Waterville had its share of hiccups as well once school started and systems were flooded with a district’s worth of students and staff accessing the internet at the same time.
Malone said his students were randomly kicked out of Google Classroom, causing them to miss several minutes of instruction at a time. He said most classes are having this issue and that appropriate parties are working as quickly as possible to improve the technology.
He also said not being able to see his students’ faces or glance at their work over their shoulders has made checking for understanding a lot more challenging. While he whittled his class content down before school began, he needed to streamline his content even more, using the extra time to ensure his students were understanding what he was teaching.
“You learn. You adjust. You move on,” he said.
I’Anson recognized that these challenging times will have a long-lasting impact on schooling.
“I think it’s going to change education in the long term, but for the better,” she said.
She recognizes that being pushed to use the latest technology has forced older teachers to embrace these platforms and to recognize how they can be used to help student learning. Waterville School has used staff professional development days to focus on improving teachers’ skills related to distance learning.
I’Anson also sees that in dealing with the realities of COVID-19, schools are quickly seeing what educational inequity exists among students not only in their district, but throughout the world. She feels that schools everywhere will work hard to find ways to remove these inequities as much as possible.
“We’re all in it together is our mentality,” she said.
As for a return to in-person schooling, all four teachers agreed that they are more than ready to get students back in the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so. They are united in their belief that having students physically in their classrooms is the best way for everyone to learn.
“We are working hard with the CDC and the health district to get our youngest kids back in school for limited times,” Biram said, adding that they expected to hear more this week.