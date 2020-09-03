There was excitement in the air Monday morning as Waterville teachers and students took photos in front of the school building.
Art teacher Rebecca I’anson was one of the staff members welcoming students and families as they arrived for photos on the first day of school.
I’anson said she was excited about school, even though it would be starting in a distance learning format. She had spent the last few weeks preparing materials for the students and felt that the year would be off to a good start.
“They’re more prepared and we’re more prepared,” she said, comparing this semester to the sudden shift to distance learning last spring.
Vida Moreno, who brought her son Robert and daughter Megan to have their photos taken, echoed that sentiment. She said at-home learning was somewhat of an adjustment, but now everything is set up and the kids each have their own area to learn.
Robert Moreno’s excitement at starting his freshman year wasn’t tempered by the fact that learning will be done from home. He said he feels comfortable with online learning. He will miss participating in track, but will be able to do sports on his own at home.
Counselor Jill Moomaw was also looking at online learning in a positive light. She feels the students will be better prepared for the future, when much education will be offered online.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires said the learning program will vary from class to class, but a typical model will be for the teacher to begin class with 15-20 minutes of online instruction and then turn it over to the students for individual work. The teacher will finish with online instruction again for the last 5-10 minutes of the period.
Online learning will be much more structured this school year than it was last spring, Mires said.
“We think that will be more helpful for kids to be successful,” she said.