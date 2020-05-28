This article is the 10th and final part of a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
Pioneer Park Deli owner Juanita Malone gave free ice cream to each Waterville High School senior following the May 13 street cruise.
It was just a little something she wanted to do to give back to the community that has kept her going over the past two months.
The usual stream of out-of-town traffic, including fishermen and travelers, has all but halted during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the townspeople have made all the difference. Malone said she hasn’t been making a profit, but local customers have enabled her to keep paying the bills. For now that is the goal.
“I’m OK with that,” she said of the bare-bones business strategy.
The Waterville Shockers Booster Club also purchased 55 $10 gift certificates this month for Teacher Appreciation Day.
“This town is incredible,” Malone said. “If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be open.”
Added to the challenge of a reduced customer base is the cost of to-go items, including boxes, bags and plastic utensils.
“It adds up,” Malone said.
She said she used to receive food service delivery, but the delivery company now requires each order to have 15 cases and she doesn’t go through that much food. Now she has to buy all of her ingredients herself.
Also, she has to deal with items being out-of-stock. This has particularly been a problem with to-go supplies.
“Whatever is there you got to take and make it work,” she said.
Malone said she tries to stay positive. One thing that has helped fill the void left by the limits in social interaction is her acquisition of a deli puppy.
“He’s really kept me going mentally,” she said.
In preparation for Phase 2 of the governor’s reopening plan, she intends to put tables outside so customers can social distance more easily. Also, they will be able to sit anywhere they like in Pioneer Park.
Malone said she just takes precautions and doesn’t worry about contracting the coronavirus through work.
“This is what you do in times like this,” she said. “I don’t want to be one of those people who are afraid to do anything. I love this deli. This deli is my heart.”
The deli is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Pre-order by calling the deli during business hours at 387-5234.