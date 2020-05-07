This article is the seventh in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Finkbeiners have been having lots of family dinners, playing board games, and working together on their home and yard since the stay at home order took effect in mid-March.
Jackie is a nurse at Waterville School and Waterville Clinic. Kieth is athletic director, middle and high school girls’ basketball coach, and a teacher at Waterville School. He is also pastor of Gateway Ministries.
Their children Holly, 12, Mac, 8, and Evan, 6, are all Waterville School students and are involved in many activities outside of school.
Social distancing has brought sadness at the loss of being with others, but also a chance to be together as a family in a way that was not possible with their normal routines.
“Usually we’re going in a lot of different directions, so it is nice to have a slower pace of life,” Jackie said.
She works for the school Mondays and Thursdays and at the clinic Tuesdays, Wednesdays and sometimes Fridays. Now, her school days are divided between pursuing continuing education and helping with meal distribution. She also is responsible for using donated money to purchase items for the food boxes that go out on weekends to families in need.
With Kieth also busy with his school duties, it can be a challenge to make sure the children stay on top of their schoolwork. Jackie said Holly is pretty independent, but Mac and Evan still need help, and it can be hard to find the time to give them the guidance they need.
Jackie said they try to keep their tone about the experience positive for their kids. They try to help them to see this as a special family time.
One hard conversation they had was preparing Holly for the possibility that there may not be a basketball season next school year. Holly played on the middle school team this year as a sixth grader, and was looking forward to playing on it again as a seventh grader.
“She was a little disappointed in that one,” Jackie said, but added, “She reacted OK, better than I thought she was going to.”
Holly keeps up with her skills by shooting baskets in the driveway.
The kids have missed the chance to get together with their cousins in Snohomish. Usually Jackie’s brother and his family come for opening day at Blue Lake and the fishing derby in Coulee City. It is hard for the kids that these traditions won’t be able to happen this year.
Despite her enjoyment of all of the family time, Jackie said she misses being around extended family and friends.
“It’s been a little challenging not being able to socialize with people face to face,” she said.
At the clinic things have been slower than usual since routine appointments have been put on hold. Confluence is funneling all care of people with symptoms to their COVID-19 triage center in Wenatchee and clients are screened before getting care at the clinic.
Jackie said she hasn’t been too worried about contracting the coronavirus in her direct work with patients. Being around sick people is just a reality that health professionals see as part of the job.
She said it helps that she is generally healthy and not in an age category that tends to get hit hard by COVID-19. She’s more concerned about her family, including her children, parents and father-in-law.
“I worry more about being a carrier of it than contracting it,” she said.