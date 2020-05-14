This article is the eighth in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
When the stay-at-home order came down this March, Waterville fifth-grader Rosemary Holcomb was busy taking theater classes through Stage Kids and rehearsing for the group’s “Wizard of Oz” production.
Rehearsals ground to a stop, but Rosemary’s involvement with Stage Kids did not. Her theater classes moved online, and she also became a cast member in the online production of “The Show Must Go Online,” a drama created by Beat by Beat Press.
One class Rosemary took this year through Stage Kids was on playwriting. To use her skills she has been writing a play set in the 1800s about a girl who gets kidnapped while on a boat and is rescued by islanders. She has in mind for her family members to be the cast.
For Rosemary, theater has been a passion since kindergarten. Since that time she’s loved opportunities to perform at school and church. She took part in the Missoula Children’s Theatre in first grade and joined Stage Kids as a second-grader.
Later she was involved in Waterville Players productions and in an additional Missoula Children’s Theatre production. She got involved with Stage Kids again at the beginning of this school year, taking part in “The Music Man” in November.
Though she sounds busy, Rosemary said that her life is much more laidback than before the order. She has used her extra time for sleeping and playing with her dogs.
When she wants to talk with her friends she gets on “Google Hangouts,” which is available from the school-issued Chromebook.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to talk to people while in quarantine,” she said.
Of course it is not the same as getting together with friends in person. She misses going over to her friend Olivia’s house and being able to see her friends at school.
Sometimes her family does special things they wouldn’t normally, like going out into the country to throw balls for the dogs.
Rosemary said “The Show Must Go Online” will be released for family and friends at the end of May or early June. Stage Kids is hoping to perform “The Wizard of Oz” this summer in an outdoor venue.