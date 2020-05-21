This article is the ninth in a series intended to highlight how Waterville residents are coping and helping those around them to cope during the COVID-19 emergency.
Waterville Family Grocery Assistant Manager Liz Frare hates “holes” in the store shelves.
Yet, empty spaces in the shelves have sometimes been an unavoidable reality during the last few months.
Frare, who is responsible for ordering dry freight, health and beauty aids, general merchandise, dairy products and meat, said if she doesn’t get an item in on one of the weekly ordering days she tries for the next. She needs to schedule additional help for unloading the truck on the second day, and sometimes ordered items still don’t come.
The store has been much busier than usual, according to Frare. Many people who ordinarily go down to the Wenatchee area to shop are now shopping in Waterville.
Some people from out of town are even coming up to Waterville to try to find items they haven’t found elsewhere. Often they comment in excitement about the product they found.
“It’s been kind of crazy,” Frare said.
Frare said she wears a mask to work each day, and the staff members spend extra time sanitizing surfaces in an effort to keep themselves and customers safe.
“We need to be there,” she said of the importance of this service for the community.
She added that store owner Amanda Viebrock has given workers the choice of taking time off if they don’t feel safe.
Asked if she considered this, Frare said, “The thought has gone through my head.”
It makes her feel more secure that there haven’t been many cases of COVID-19 in Waterville so far.
Outside of work, Frare keeps herself pretty isolated. She communicates with her family, including four grown sons and six grandchildren, by phone or computer. Three of her sons live in other states, so she doesn’t see them often under usual circumstances, but she has seen them even less during this time.
Two sons are in the Navy. One is stationed in Italy, and has been living in lockdown for several months now. The other was told he would be going to Spain, but is now living with his family in a motel until that happens.
Another son, who is in the National Guard reserves, is a firefighter and paramedic and his wife is a nurse.
Frare said the situations of her children and their families is something that occupies her mind quite a bit right now.
Though she misses her family and friends, Frare doesn’t get bored at home. She enjoys completing projects, working in the garden and doing ceramics.
Perhaps in the future more people will continue to work from home and not have to commute so much, she said.
Asked if she sees any good in this crisis, Frare said she hopes it will bring families together a little more and help people to appreciate what they have.