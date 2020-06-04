Waterville High School’s graduation Friday won’t be the traditional ceremony at the school gym, but it will honor graduates and give extended family, friends and the community a chance to celebrate with them.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires said the school will publish a virtual graduation ceremony on the school’s Facebook page and website with all the traditional graduation components. There will be speeches announcing the graduates and a senior slideshow.
Mires said the school district hopes to host a fireworks show from the NCW Fairgrounds that evening for the graduates and the community.
She urged all community members who are interested in participating to watch for updates on the school website and Facebook page.
The school has plans for Phase 1 and Phase 2 graduation ceremonies for students and their immediate families, Mires said. The Phase I plan would consist of a caravan and the Phase 2 plan would have a drive-in component. The school will communicate directly with seniors’ families before graduation day.
Mires said Monday that the school district was still waiting for more information from the health district and governor’s office before setting plans for eighth-grade promotion. She said it is possible that the promotion ceremony may be delayed until the start of the next school year.
The school will honor eighth-graders during the last week of school (June 8-11) on social media platforms.