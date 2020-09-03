The NCW Fair entered uncharted territory this year by putting on a virtual livestock sale to replace the live auction normally held every fair Saturday.
Given the time and money invested in going forward with the sale, it was a risk. However, the risk paid off in giving children the chance to market the animals they had worked throughout the year to raise.
Livestock sale clerk Ann Whitehall said Monday that the auction had raised nearly $100,000, with add-on donations still coming in.
In 2019 the sale had its biggest year yet, bringing in almost $209,000 before add-ons. Last year 172 youth participated, compared with 100 this year.
“It didn’t do too bad considering all the circumstances,” Whitehall said.
She said some of the prices received for animals were low. A pool of sponsorship funds will be shared among some of the exhibitors that didn’t do as well in terms of the final price for their animal.
A beef steer donated to raise money for improvements to the steer/beef barn sold for $1,750 and had received $550 in add-on support by Monday. This was not as much as the fair hoped to get for the animal, but Whitehall said she expects more contributions to come.
After the sale ended Friday, Whitehall contacted each buyer to determine what they wanted done with the animal they had purchased, and then she and livestock manager Jamey Jo Steele called exhibitors to give them a time to deliver their animals to the fairgrounds. The first animals arrived at the fairgrounds about 7 a.m. Sunday and all were gone by 5 p.m. that day, Whitehall said.
The turnover of animals went surprisingly smoothly, Whitehall said. The kids all showed up on time with all the paperwork they were required to bring. A group of almost 20 volunteers unloaded while exhibitors and their parents stayed in their vehicles.
Whitehall said every parent she talked with was appreciative of the fair going the extra mile to put on the livestock sale this year. She said the fair in turn is appreciative of the parents, buyers and all those making add-on donations.
“Without them it would not have been possible,” she said. “We are totally humbled by the show of support for these kids.”
The fair will accept add-on support through the end of September. See ncwfair.org for add-on forms and a list of exhibitors.