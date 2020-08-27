While we can’t go to the NCW Fair this year, the virtual livestock auction will be in full swing through 3 p.m. Friday.
Those interested in buying an animal, or donating to the fair or local 4-H and FFA members, should visit ncwfair.org for details.
Fair organizers hope supporters particularly take note of the beef cattle donated by Gavin and Casey Daling. Proceeds from the sale of this animal will be used for improvements at the steer/beef barn.
The animal is corn finished and for the past five months has been living at the Ruud Ranch with hay donated by Dave and Teresa Ruud and feed corn donated by Derek Whitehall. He was a 4-H project, and members of the Waterville 4-H Club have been taking care of him.
With the virtual sale the animal can only be sold one time, but add-on donations can be made to benefit this project. Add-on forms are available on the fair website.
Sale organizers said social distancing will be implemented for transfer day on Sunday, and it is important to keep those involved to a minimum. Livestock sale clerk Ann Whitehall asks that no extra community members come to watch the transfer of the animals.
The fair will be calling participants Saturday to give them a time to arrive with their animals Sunday. Participants should only bring essential people with them, and everyone must remain in their vehicle and exit the fairgrounds immediately after unloading. Fair personnel will unload and move the animals to holding pens.