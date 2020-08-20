Beef cattle, hogs, lambs and goats raised by local youth will be sold in the NCW Fair’s virtual livestock sale Aug. 26-28.
Buyers must create a free account at yarbro.com. Sales will be by the head, rather than by the pound, and minimum bids have been established for each animal.
Successful bidders have the choice of picking up the live animal, arranging with a custom meat company to pick up the animal, or giving the animal over to a packing company. Those who choose the last option will only be charged the amount of their bid that is over the minimum.
As usual, buyers also have the option of adding to the bid to support the 4-H or FFA member who raised the animal. Usually members only break even in sales, so add-ons allow them to earn a little money from the work they put into purchasing and raising animals.
Add-on forms and other details are available at ncwfair.org or at the fair office.
Gavin Daling and the Waterville 4-H Club donated one of the beef cattle in the auction to raise money for barn improvements at the fairgrounds. Such a donation can be purchased more than once during a live auction, but only once during the virtual auction.
Livestock sale clerk Ann Whitehall emphasized that this is a huge donation on the part of Daling and the 4-H Club. Beef cattle cost an estimated $2,425 from purchase to sale, so add-ons are encouraged for that animal.
Whitehall said the fair is also hoping for donations for a livestock sponsorship fund that could be used to purchase animals that do not receive bids. At the live auction, she said, a company will usually jump in and bid if no one else is bidding for an animal. However, the virtual format makes it harder for people to notice that no one is bidding for a particular animal.
To contribute to this fund, send a check to the NCW Fair earmarked “livestock sponsorship.”
Whitehall said a live auction generates a lot of energy and helps children get a good price for their animals. A virtual auction does not have the same energy level, and she is worried many of the kids may have trouble breaking even.
“It’s all about the kids,” she said.