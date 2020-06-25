A lectern, bell table, keyboard and sound equipment were arranged in front of the Waterville Federated Church, and participants sat on lawn chairs in a large semicircle around the building.
“It’s good to see you after staying a long time in our homes,” said Pastor Cyrus Githinji as he greeted his congregation. “God created us for each other.”
Sunday — Father’s Day — was the church’s first in-person service since mid-March.
Githinji had been streaming sermons on Facebook and Zoom over the past few months, as the church was forced to close over COVID-19 concerns. He had also been leading members in virtual communion the first Sunday of each month.
About 20 people attended this week’s service, held outside to minimize the potential spread of the virus.
Jill Thompson presented “Great is Thy Faithfulness” as a bell choir piece, and church pianist Dee Shriner played a song after the sermon. Some members of the congregation hummed along with the music.
An offering plate was left at the front for people to give if they wanted.
Douglas County is currently in a modified Phase 1 of the state reopening plan, which allows indoor services at 25% capacity or 200 people — whichever is less.
However, Phyllis Browning, chair of the board of elders, told church members they probably wouldn’t meet inside until Phase 3 based on the Methodist bishops’ guidelines for reopening. By Phase 4 they may be able to institute a modified fellowship time.
The church has submitted a reopening plan to its local district representative for approval.
Browning said the plan includes a deep cleaning prior to church members entering the building and sanitizing all surfaces each time the building is used. The group hasn’t yet figured out how to do communion, but Browning said they may use individual communion packets which include both the bread and grape juice.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church also resumed in-person services Sunday. Member Carolyn DeVaney said the number of people attending Mass was small, so it was easy to practice social distancing.
Everyone was required to wear a mask, the service was shorter than normal and there was no singing. After the service, a group stayed to disinfect the pews and other surfaces that had been used.
United Lutheran Church resumed in-person services June 14. Members also worshipped inside with social distancing precautions in place, according to church board president Garth Hinderer.