With the start of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 31, many Waterville students have begun each day much like any other year.
They wake up to an alarm, get dressed, take care of their personal hygiene, and grab a quick breakfast before school. But that is when things start to differ. After all, the one normal part of 2020 is that nothing is normal.
Waterville School is starting the year with distance learning. That means students are going to their bedrooms, living rooms or other locations throughout their homes to attend their classes online via their school-issued computers every Monday through Thursday.
This has not been the same online experience as the end of last school year, as the district had the summer to evaluate what worked and what didn’t and to make changes to improve the system, including having set school day schedules and teachers conducting real time instruction online for all grades.
For two local families, there seems to be an agreement that the new model is not perfect, but a vast improvement from last year’s online experience.
The biggest complaint for sixth-grader Nathan Clune and fourth-grader Lauren Adams is that they don’t get to see their friends every day. While they do see their classmates in small squares on their computer screen during class teleconference sessions, it’s not the same as seeing one another in person and getting to play together at recess.
Meanwhile, senior Jordan Adams and fifth-grader Dallas Adams identified technology issues as the biggest problem with their first week of school.
Dallas said he often must exit his class video conference to be able to get his work done on his computer without it lagging. His video feed freezes at inopportune times.
“It’s kind of frustrating trying to work it out,” he said.
Jordan echoed her brother’s frustrations, revealing she has had a lot of technology-related issues as well. But she also recognizes that the Waterville faculty are working to make the technology work better.
“They’re trying to fix it,” she said. “They’re just like us. They’re learning.”
At the same time, Jordan recognizes that the senior class parents are doing their best to maintain senior traditions. Before the first day of school, her class still had their senior breakfast and they are planning a class campout. She is confident that parents will do everything they can to ensure seniors do not miss out on anything.
All four students agreed that the first week of the school year was much better than the last few months of the prior school year, when the school had to rapidly move from in-person to remote learning.
Parents from both families agreed with this as well.
“It’s way different than last year,” said Kim Adams, mother of Jordan and Dallas.
She observed that the current model is more like in-person class. She also likes that assignments are broken down into daily tasks versus last year’s model of getting a week’s worth of schoolwork in a packet and relying on parents to break down the assignments.
Trina Clune, Nathan’s mother, said it’s easier having actual face time with teachers instead of relying on parents to teach weekly concepts. Last school year, she said, parents who worked full time often were unable to supervise or help their kids complete their distance learning.
Clune said having daily face time with teachers and set schedules results in Nathan only needing minimal supervision, which his grandmother can provide while Clune is away at work.
“I like it way better now than it was in the spring,” she said.
Nathan found another positive aspect of distance learning during his first week back at school. “In normal school it’s a bit rough to concentrate, because everybody’s loud,” he said. “But now, everyone has to be muted on the computer.”
He feels this technological feature will allow him to get much more accomplished while he is home.
Although the first week back at school has provided a generally positive experience with distance learning, Nathan, Jordan and Dallas all agreed that they are ready to get back to an in-person model as soon as possible. Lauren said she likes online school more, but recognizes that returning to school will make it easier to see her friends.