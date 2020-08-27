The Waterville Preschool co-op, held at the Federated Church, will not open in early September due to COVID-19.
Program head Sharon Long said the preschool is currently hoping to reopen in January.
Long said the church will remain closed to in-person indoor activities through the end of the year.
“The church is closed to having any activities at this time and it looks like it may be a while,” she said.
Waterville Preschool is not to be confused with Waterville Wonders, which is offered through the school district.
The co-op program offers a preschool option for 3- and 4-year-olds and a pre-K option for 4- and 5-year-olds. Classes are held in the morning twice a week. The pre-K option serves as an alternative to the full-time Waterville Wonders program.