As the state continues to deal with COVID-19, local student athletes are dealing with a delay in fall sports and uncertainty surrounding the modified seasons for the 2020-21 school year.
This has led to a lot of frustration for many involved. Waterville senior Elizabeth Katovich and junior Jack Katovich are no exceptions.
Both are multi-sport athletes. Elizabeth plays volleyball, basketball, travel basketball, and has her sights set on a return to track and field for her final year. Jack plays football, basketball and baseball.
When sports seasons were suspended and then canceled at the end of last year, Jack found himself on his own. With the closure of the school gym, he practiced by exercising at home and playing catch with his dad from time to time.
However, as it became evident that the state’s response to COVID-19 was going to last well past the few weeks initially forecast, Jack found himself preparing less for a return to sports. Instead, he found other ways to keep himself busy by obtaining a part-time job and looking for additional work.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth saw an initial slowdown with travel basketball, but then a return to some normality as she began to train and travel out of state with her team.
“I kept practicing all summer long,” she said. “I drive to Seattle two times a week to go to basketball practice.”
She also found herself competing in tournaments in three other states, with as many as 80 girls participating in some tournaments. She said that while there were strict controls on who could be in the gyms during certain time periods, the adjustments seemed minor and appeared to be working, as there have not been any reports of COVID-19 traced back to any of the tournaments she attended.
“It’s frustrating, because after you go out of the state people are everywhere,” she said.
Jack shares the frustration of some states allowing kids to play sports, while Washington has not.
Both Elizabeth and Jack agree dealing with the pandemic is difficult and there are no clear-cut answers as to the right way to balance keeping people healthy with returning to a normal life.
Still, they look forward to a return to high school sports as soon as possible, as they want to enjoy some of their final opportunities to compete. They both plan to play all three modified seasons this year, even though the spring season will take Jack beyond the end of the school year and Elizabeth past graduation.
“I like to be part of a team,” Jack said.