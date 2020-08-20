Like all aspects of life, adjustments have been made to sports throughout 2020.
Local spring seasons have already been canceled. Now, changes are being made to upcoming seasons that affect local teams.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) on July 21 announced a revamped schedule for high school sports throughout the state, recognizing that most high schools will not be able to conduct the typical fall sporting season while complying with state regulations.
As a result, basketball will be the first possible season for local high school athletes, beginning Dec. 28. Football will follow Feb. 15, followed by volleyball on March 1. Finally, spring sports will begin their seasons April 26, with a scheduled completion date of June 27.
This schedule is still dependent on COVID-19 and how the state responds to the disease. Per the WIAA, most sports will require that a district be in Phase 4 before contests can be held.
“These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students,” said Executive Director Mick Hoffman.
Kieth Finkbeiner, Waterville High School athletic director and varsity girls basketball head coach, acknowledged that the new schedule will present challenges, while expressing optimism for how students will handle the changes.
Finkbeiner said once district policies and state regulations allow the high school to hold sporting events, the challenges of each sport will have to be addressed. Moving the football season to a February start date presents its own challenges, as the field is typically under a thick layer of snow and ice at that time.
He pointed out that each season is forecast to be roughly 70% of the typical length, adding to the importance of league games. He also noted that spring sports are now scheduled to continue a few weeks after graduation and the end of the school year.
While he acknowledges that the cancellation of last year’s spring sports and the changes forced by COVID-19 have taken a toll, Finkbeiner pointed out that local teams should be on a level playing field, as schools statewide have not been able to play or practice.
As for student involvement when the Shockers return to sports, he said, “I think the kids will be eager to participate when they’re able to.”
The WIAA has not issued guidance on junior high sports and Finkbeiner said there hasn’t been much talk about them among the athletic directors.
Josh Barnes with Waterville Youth Sports said that outside of the cancellation of youth football on July 9, he has received no indication on how other youth programs will be affected.
“It’s been radio silent,” he said. “I have not heard anything for two to three months.”
Barnes is concerned about how the lack of sports and socialization are affecting children. He is also worried that not being able to conduct annual fundraisers could have a long-lasting negative impact on some youth programs. However, he said local youth sports are in a good position thanks to the success of the Thin Air 5K in previous years and he is thankful for the support.
Updates regarding sports seasons can be found on the WIAA website, the Facebook pages for the WIAA and Waterville Youth Sports, as well as through local schools.