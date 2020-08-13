Waterville School District will have three options for student learning this fall — all of which will begin the year completely online.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires sent out a letter to parents Aug. 5 explaining the options and the impossibility of jumping right into face-to-face learning in the light of the high rate of COVID-19 infection in North Central Washington.
The options are called “Waterville Learns,” “Waterville Online” and “Waterville Distance.”
Waterville Learns will be a temporary online option which will move to face-to-face instruction as soon as local and state health districts allow. The letter said this could happen when the region reaches 75 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.
“We are already planning for this transition to face-to-face instruction and will pivot to this mode as quickly as possible once our health district gives us the go ahead,” Mires wrote.
She said the option will be vastly improved from the online instruction that was adopted on an emergency basis in the spring.
“Our model will include significant changes to teaching and learning, including enhanced technology and tools to ensure live streaming of lessons, clear scheduling of courses, mandatory student attendance at meets, clear remote learning expectations for students, regular grading and feedback practices, and communication systems for students and parents,” she wrote.
The other two options provide a choice for exclusively online learning.
Waterville Online will be provided through an online instruction company. Mires said Friday that the company would be finalized over the next week as the district works with the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to determine the best fit.
Students will have certified teachers from the company and follow the company’s curriculum and learning sequence. Families who choose this option must commit to at least one semester. Students will remain enrolled in Waterville School and receive weekly contact from school staff, Mires said.
Waterville Distance will be taught by the school’s teachers during regular school hours. Content and homework will be the same as in the Waterville Learns model, except that students will continue to learn online even when school reopens for face-to-face instruction. Families who choose this option must commit for at least one quarter.
The Waterville Reopen Committee, made up of staff and parents, developed the learning plan in July, and the school board met Wednesday for final review.
The plan will be submitted to the OSPI, state Board of Education and the Chelan-Douglas Health District by Monday. Students will have one-on-one socially distanced meetings with their teachers the week of Aug. 24 to pick up materials, and school will begin Aug. 31.