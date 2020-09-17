Waterville School has received an exception from the Chelan-Douglas Health District to bring a limited number of students on campus during school days, Superintendent Tabatha Mires said.
An Aug. 11 regional guidance document from the health district said COVID-19 reports in the county must dip below 75 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period before the district would support resumption of in-person instruction for K-5 and high-needs students under a hybrid approach. The press release said schools would be able to petition for exceptions to the threshold.
Students who can be accommodated under Waterville School’s exception include those with disabilities, those experiencing homelessness, students without access to technology and English language learners.
The students are screened before entering the building and are required to wear masks the whole time they are at school. Social distancing and hand washing protocols are followed.
Mires said in-person instruction began on a daily basis for three students on the first day of school, Aug. 31. She expected 10 students to be accommodated each day beginning this week.
Yard visits, daily support for high-needs students and meals for all youth 18 and under are a few services Waterville School is providing to help students weather distance learning and the economic effects of the pandemic.
All students are provided with access to teachers or paraprofessionals when they express the need for extra help. This is sometimes done virtually and sometimes with yard visits at the student’s home.
Mires said extra help could be for technological assistance, emotional support or academic tutoring.
She and Tayn Kendrick, elementary school principal, are visiting kindergarten and Waterville Wonders pre-kindergarten students in their yards to welcome them to the new school year.
As in the spring, the district has received a waiver for meal fees from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and free meals for children 18 and under have been provided daily since Sept. 9. Meals are distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and include lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day.
The school will also deliver meals to students who live outside of town and have requested them.
Meanwhile, school staff members have gotten the campus ready for when the health district gives the OK for on-site instruction. They’ve removed desks from classrooms, leaving only 15 desks per classroom, and have also removed seating in common areas.
“As soon as we can return to students in the building, we’ll be ready to go,” Mires said.
According to the health district guidance document, cases must dip below 25 per 100,000 people for a two-week period before the district would support in-person instruction for the general student population. According to The Wenatchee World, Douglas County had 237.2 cases per 100,000 people during the two weeks prior to Sept. 8.