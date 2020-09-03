All Waterville School students had the chance to pick up free school supplies Aug. 23 in anticipation of the first day of school Monday.
The Communities in Schools program provided the school supplies, which varied by grade level and included such items as notebooks, pens, pencils, paper, crayons and colored pencils.
Superintendent Tabatha Mires said 110 students received supplies the day of the event.
“It was a great opportunity to support families during this really challenging time,” she said.
To provide for social distancing, most families drove to the event and waited in line to receive bags of supplies from their car windows.
Mires, elementary principal Tayn Kendrick, Waterville Wonders teacher Stacey Biram and staff members Genevieve Sherwood and Tarin Kendrick organized the bags and worked to get the correct bag to each student based on grade level. They also spent a few minutes greeting each family.
This is the second year the Communities in Schools program has operated at Waterville School. The program provides a staff member, Edgar Salamanca, who works at the school four days a week and helps with mentorship and support of students. Mires said Salamanca will be working primarily virtually while school is held online.
In addition to the supplies given out at the event, the Communities in Schools office at the school contains food, hygiene supplies, clothing and school supplies to distribute to students in need.