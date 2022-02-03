Purchase Access

Dear Gabby,

I learned about Lithops. If I grow plants, my cat will eat it. Please grow them for me.

Signed,

No plants :(

P.S. Here are my Lithops.

Dear Plants,

I am honored and pleased that you would entrust me with this task. Yes, I will do my best to grow your Lithops. From what I have researched, the main problem is watering them too much. They will need a dry, sandy, rocky soil that drains well, similar to the places in southern Africa where they are native.

Apparently, they are edible, and disguise themselves in the rocky desert. They are supposed to be sweet and filled with moisture for a thirsty person wandering the arid desert.

Yours truly,

Gabby

P.S. For more information on Lithops, visit your library and checkout this book by Fred Dortort:

The Timber Press Guide to Succulent Plants of the World: A Comprehensive Reference to More than 2000 Species.

