The U.S. Postal Service has recently received a lot of national attention over concerns it might not be able to get ballots out to voters in time for the general election.
With so many critical offices and issues set to be voted on this year, it’s understandable that this has made people worried. However, Douglas County Auditor Thad Duvall says the county is more than prepared to ensure all voters have their voices heard.
Duvall said in an interview Sept. 1 that he did not expect any issues with Douglas County voters being able to receive and submit their ballot on time. This is because of a combination of his office being proactive and redundancies in the system in case someone does not receive a ballot.
He said Douglas County will mail ballots Oct. 13 — two days before they are required to be mailed and 21 days before the Nov. 3 election. While some variance in the mail does occur, such as two members of the same household receiving their ballots a day or two apart, this is not a reason for concern.
However, Duvall said, "if you haven’t received your ballot by the end of the third week in October, please give us a call.”
He also noted that since ballots are sent via first-class mail, the delivery window is two to five days, so his office would not mail one to any voter requesting a replacement ballot five days or less before election day. However, they could still call the office and make an appointment to pick up a printed ballot.
Residents must ensure they are registered to vote and both their physical and mailing addresses are up to date with the auditor’s office. This can be done up to eight days before the general election online at VoteWA.gov or by making an appointment at the office.
Duvall recommends making changes as early as possible or in person if it is close to the deadline to help ensure there are no issues. A current mailing address is essential to ensuring your ballot gets to you and a current physical address ensures you receive the correct ballot.
Recognizing that the Postal Service, like any other agency, can make honest mistakes, Duvall recommends those casting votes close to or on election day use drop boxes. The closer to election day someone mails a ballot, the less opportunity that person will have before the Nov. 3 deadline to recognize and rectify problems with getting the ballot counted. If a ballot is not properly postmarked on election day, it won’t be counted.
A list of ballot drop boxes is available at wwrld.us/30gGuW1, and voters can confirm their ballots have been received at myvote.wa.gov.
“Please vote,” Duvall said. “Your vote is your voice. Do your research and vote for those you think are the best candidates.”